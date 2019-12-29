Number of moviegoers in S. Korea exceeds 220m in 2019

ENTERTAINMENT

The aggregate number of moviegoers in South Korea set a new annual record in 2019, surpassing 220 million, industry data showed Sunday.Cinemas across the nation drew around 225 million people between Jan. 1 and Dec. 28, according to the ticket sales tally system of the Korean Film Council. The previous record was set in 2017 with 220 million moviegoers.The number of moviegoers in South Korea first broke the 200 million mark in 2013.This year, five films screened here attracted more than 10 million: "Extreme Job," "Avengers: Endgame," "Frozen 2," "Aladdin" and "Parasite."The market share of local films stood at 50.4 percent, while that of Japanese ones came to 1 percent with an audience of 2.17 million, down 880,000 from 2018, amid deepened stand-offs between Seoul and Tokyo over trade and historical issues. (Yonhap)