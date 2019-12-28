Parties lock horns as ruling party vows to pass contentious bills

NATIONAL

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) vowed Saturday to pass additional contentious "fast track" bills through the National Assembly next week while the main opposition party condemned the move as "railroading," deepening partisan rows.



"The DP will overcome the resistance and obstruction of the Liberty Korea Party and the prosecution in order to pass prosecution reform bills, as we passed an electoral reform bill through parliament," DP spokesperson, Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo said in a statement.



The ruling party's floor spokesperson, Rep. Park Chan-dae said in a separate statement that "(We) are just ahead of the fruition of the long-running 'fast track' efforts to reform the prosecution," pledging efforts to pass related bills in an extra National Assembly session on Monday.



On Friday, the National Assembly passed an electoral reform bill to introduce a new proportional representation system, one of the bills the DP and smaller opposition parties placed on a legislative fast track in late April.



The set of the bills is aimed at overhauling the prosecution and setting up an independent body to probe high-level corruption.



The enactment was vehemently protested and filibustered by the Liberty Korea Party (LKP), which warned of a criminal accusation against National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and other legal actions.



A major partisan scuffle is likely to engulf the National Assembly next week as the DP is readying itself for the passage of the rest of the fast track bills in the extra parliamentary session the ruling party asked Moon to convene on Monday.



Releasing its response to the Friday enactment, LKP spokesperson Park Yong-chan accused Moon of "ignoring the Constitution and the National Assembly law and turning the assembly into a place of illegality."



The spokesperson also warned that Moon "will be cornered into an insurmountable difficulty if another railroading case is carried out," vowing efforts to block passage of the contentious bills. (Yonhap)