Head of minor rightist party accused of insulting party official

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 28, 2019 - 14:02
  • Updated : Dec 28, 2019 - 14:02

The minor rightist Our Republican Party's co-head was accused of insulting and verbally abusing a party official, police said Saturday.

According to Seoul's Yeongdeungpo Police Station, the party official filed an official complaint with the police, accusing co-head of the party Cho Won-jin of insulting and verbally abusing the official during a recent protest rally in front of the National Assembly. 


The party official demanded a criminal penalty for Cho for the alleged insult and verbal abuse.

Cho, however, rejected the accusation as "one-sided," claiming his innocence. (Yonhap)



