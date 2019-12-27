UN Green Climate Fund approves 1st project for N. Korea

NATIONAL

The UN Green Climate Fund has approved $752,000 in funding for North Korea to help Pyongyang deal with climate change, marking the first financing project by the UN fund for the reclusive nation.



The fund will help North Korea improve its "readiness" to tackle climate change, the GCF said Thursday.







(Reuters)

North Korea is a party to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and to the landmark Paris climate agreement.In January, North Korea registered a national designated authority as its communication channel with the GCF.Yannick Glemarec, executive director of the GCF, told Yonhap News Agency that North Korea can receive conditional financing for low-emission, climate-resilient development."(North Korea) is eligible to GCF support provided it meets all the environmental and social safeguards for its project with (the) GCF," the executive director said.Launched in 2010, the GCF aims to channel money from industrialized nations to developing countries to help them tackle climate change-related problems. (Yonhap)