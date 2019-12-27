Daewoo E&C develops remote drone control system

BUSINESS

Daewoo Engineering & Construction’s remote drone control system (Daewoo E&C)

Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Sunday it has succeeded in developing a remote drone control system, the first by a South Korean construction company.Daewoo Construction Drone Surveillance (DW-CDS) is capable of remotely and comprehensively controlling drones at a control center through an exclusive application and program. It can also monitor up to 256 sites simultaneously by transmitting video to its control platform called CDS.Live on 4G and 5G networks, the firm saidThe system supports the automatic flight of drones at each site and manages the flight information by remote control. Any authorized employee can check captured images in real-time by immediately transferring and storing them. A drone manager on a site will be able to check the construction site information and apply it to the site by carrying out automatic drone flights through DW-CDS with the support of experts.The company said the drone control system can be used for construction process analysis, safety, environmental inspection and disaster compensation in the future. In addition to the construction industry, it is expected to be used for disasters, firefighting, traffic control, and unmanned traffic management.(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)