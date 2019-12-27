Go to Mobile Version

Almaty airport says 9 killed in Kazakhstan plane crash

By AP
  • Published : Dec 27, 2019 - 13:35
  • Updated : Dec 27, 2019 - 13:37

MOSCOW (AP) -- Almaty International Airport said nine people died on Friday in the crash of a Bek Air plane in Kazakhstan.

The aircraft had 100 passengers and crew abroad, and hit a concrete fence and a two-story building shortly after takeoff.

The airport said the plane lost attitude at 7:22 a.m. (0122 GMT). 


(Reuters-Yonhap)

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year. (AP)



