BUSINESS

The demand for luxury cars in South Korea increased sharply in 2019 from a year prior, data showed, despite the overall decrease in sales of imported cars here.Sales of imported luxury cars with price tags of 300 million won ($258,000) or higher reached 360 units over the January-November period, posting threefold growth on-year, according to data compiled by the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association. (Yonhap)