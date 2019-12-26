Electoral reform bill to be put to vote at parliament Friday

NATIONAL

A contentious bill on electoral reform will likely be put to a vote at the National Assembly on Friday, after a three-day filibuster led by the main opposition group ended at the stroke of midnight Wednesday.



Rep. Lee In-young, the ruling Democratic Party’s floor leader, made clear Thursday the party’s determination to push for its passage, despite the main opposition’s continuing resistance. Having forged a coalition on the issue with four minor groups, the Democratic Party has enough votes to ensure its passage.



“A new extra parliamentary session begins today and we will handle the delayed bills on election rules, prosecution reform and others without failure, once a voting session convenes,” he told a meeting of party leaders.







(Yonhap)