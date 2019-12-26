Hyundai Rotem wins deals worth W243.3b for combat vehicles

BUSINESS

Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean train and defense equipment maker, said Thursday that it has clinched 243.3 billion won ($209.5 million) worth of orders to build combat engineering vehicles and tanks.Hyundai Rotem is set to deliver combat engineering vehicles and K1E1, an enhanced version of K1 tanks, to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, South Korea's arms procurement agency, by 2020 and 2022, respectively.Hyundai Rotem did not give details on the number of combat engineering vehicles and tanks it will build for the country's military, citing the issue's sensitivity.The combat engineering vehicles are designed to removes landmines and other obstacles near the border with North Korea.South and North Korea are divided by a heavily armed border strewn with land mines. The two Koreas technically remain at war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended only with an armistice, not a peace treaty. (Yonhap)