Seoul, Beijing, Tokyo to carry out joint study to address pending issues

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korea, China and Japan on Thursday agreed to resume their joint research program to resolve shared environment issues, such as fine dust, Seoul's science ministry said Thursday.Top science officials from the three neighboring countries gathered in Seoul to discuss pending issues, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.The trilateral meeting marks the first of its kind since 2012, when science ministers from the three countries gathered.According to the ministry, the three countries will study a wide array of issues, including fine dust, infectious diseases and earthquakes."Various parties, including governments, corporations, universities and institutions, will participate in the joint project, which will elevate the cooperation of the three countries in the field of science technology," South Korea's Science Minister Choi Ki-young said.The three countries agreed to hold working-level meetings in the near future to set details for the cooperation.South Korea and Japan, which have been facing a trade dispute over the trade of industrial materials, agreed to hold a bilateral ministerial meeting in the future as well.The two countries also shared ideas of carrying out joint research programs and hosting science forums, according to the ministry.The exchange is especially significant as the two countries have been making efforts to mend their latest dispute that has been ongoing since Japan imposed restrictions on exports of three key industrial materials critical for South Korea's chip and display industries in July.Earlier this week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held their first summit talks in 15 months, with Moon stressing the two countries are the closest neighbors "geographically, historically and culturally." (Yonhap)