[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Paektusan, the highest mountain on the Korean Peninsula and a dormant volcano, comes out of its slumber and undergoes the biggest eruption in recorded history. South Korean operative Capt. Jo In-chang (Ha Jung-woo) and North Korean spy Lee Jun-pyeong (Lee Byung-hun) are sent on a covert operation to save the peninsula.A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.Teenage delinquent Taek-il (Park Jung-min) runs away from his overbearing mother (Yum Jung-ah) and ends up working at a Chinese restaurant. There, he has a less than friendly encounter with the cook, Geo-seok (Ma Dong-seok/Don Lee), a bulky man whose past is shrouded in mystery.Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient forest in an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.