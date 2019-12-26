Ex-justice minister denies power abuse allegations

NATIONAL

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk denied allegations on Thursday that he had abused his power to suspend a presidential inquiry into a former Busan vice mayor, as he attended an arrest warrant hearing in connection with the case.



After the hearing, Cho said through his lawyer that he had neither abused his power nor stopped the internal inquiry into Yoo Jae-soo, who was suspected of taking bribes. Cho also denied attempting to destroy evidence.



At the hearing, which lasted four hours and 20 minutes, Cho admitted that confidants to President Moon Jae-in had influenced him to make a political decision, according to local media. It was other former presidential secretaries, not Cho, who had received phone calls asking for leniency for Yoo, according to his lawyer.





Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk (Yonhap)