Ex-justice minister attends court hearing over ex-vice mayor's bribery case

NATIONAL

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk (Yonhap)

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk on Thursday attended a court hearing that will decide on the issuance of an arrest warrant for him over his suspected role in ending an inspection into bribery allegations involving a former Busan vice mayor.Earlier this week, prosecutors filed for an arrest warrant for Cho, former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, on charges of abuse of authority in connection with the bribery case of now-arrested Yoo Jae-soo.Cho appeared at the Seoul Eastern District Court at around 10:05 a.m. The result is expected to be due late Thursday night.The prosecution called in Cho twice this month for its probe into Yoo, who was indicted and detained for accepting bribes worth 49.5 million won ($42,643) during his term at the state financial regulator.While Yoo was under surveillance by Cheong Wa Dae's special inspection team in 2017, supervised by then civil affairs office chief Cho, he avoided punishment despite suspected bribery. In 2018, Yoo became Busan's vice mayor.The development raised suspicions that some presidential officials may have engaged in a cover-up of the bribery case. (Yonhap)