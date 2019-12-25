Indebted CJ Group moves to generate cash through divestment

FINANCE

Korean food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ Group is moving to generate cash through divestment efforts by its affiliates this month, making potential room to tackle the group’s snowballing liabilities.



The group’s debt -- which stood at 16.6 trillion won ($14.3 billion) as of end-June according to Korea Ratings -- has cast a shadow on Chairman Lee Jae-hyun’s “Great CJ 2020” initiative to secure 100 trillion won in annual group revenue, pushing the conglomerate to the edge in financial terms. This debt level, which was a twofold growth from 2 1/2 years earlier, was largely attributable to mergers and acquisitions binge.



While some of the key affiliates have been weighed down by worsening profitability, the recent deleveraging efforts are expected to help the group pick up the pieces, according to analysts.

(CJ Group)