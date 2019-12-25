Xi 'almost certain' to visit S. Korea in first half of next year: official

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Chinese President Xi Jinping is "almost certain" to visit South Korea in the first half of next year, a presidential official said Wednesday.President Moon Jae-in invited Xi to visit the South in the near future when they held summit talks in Beijing on Monday. Xi said in response that he will positively consider a visit, according to officials."You can take it as almost certain that Xi will visit South Korea in the first half of next year, though final coordination is necessary on issues like the specific timing," a presidential official told reporters on background.Xi's trip, if realized, would be his first since Moon became president in 2017. It could symbolize an improvement in relations between the two countries that have soured after Seoul decided to host the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile defense system. (Yonhap)