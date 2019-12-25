Hyundai E&C wins 800b won worth of orders in Singapore, Vietnam

BUSINESS

(Hyundai E&C)

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. said Wednesday it has clinched some 800 billion won ($687 million) worth of deals to build a road and a hotel in Singapore and Vietnam, respectively.The deal with Singapore's Land Transport Authority, worth $435 million, calls for Hyundai E&C to build a 4.5-kilometer elevated highway in Sembawang in the northern part of Singapore.Hyundai E&C expects the construction of the road to take 84 months.Separately, Hyundai E&C said it has won a construction deal worth $250 million to build a high-rise hotel as part of the seafront Vega City development in Nha Trang, Vietnam.Under the deal, signed on Dec. 12, the builder will construct the 30-story five-star hotel on a 33 million-square-meter site.Hyundai E&C said it will complete the construction of the facility by 2022. (Yonhap)