Boston Symphony Orchestra to make Korean debut in February

It will be the time-honored orchestra’s first visit to the country. A concert scheduled in 1960 as part of its Asian tour had to be canceled due to the April 19 Revolution.
|Conductor Andris Nelsons (Marco Borggreve)
|Pianist Yefim Bronfman (Frank Stewart)
On the first day, the orchestra will present Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra Sz. 116 BB. 123; Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24, K. 491; and Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloe Suite No. 2.
The next day’s program includes Barber Medea’s Meditation and Dance of Vengeance, Op. 23a; Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, Op. 58; and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” Op. 95, B. 178.
Virtuoso pianist Yefim Bronfman will take the floor for the piano concerto pieces for both presentations.
Conductor Andris Nelsons will take the baton for the concerts. The Latvia-born trumpeter-turned-conductor has led the orchestra since the 2014-2015 season.
Nelsons, much appreciated for his energetic giveaway, has been mentioned as the next nominee for artistic director of the Berliner Philharmoniker. He has been invited to conduct the prestigious German orchestra’s 2020 New Year’s concert.
The Boston Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1881 by Civil War veteran, businessman and philanthropist Henry Lee Higginson. Since then it has remained one of the leading orchestras in the US and around the world.
Tickets are priced from 70,000 won to 350,000 won and can be purchased through the Seoul Arts Center website at www.sac.or.kr or from Interpark Ticket at ticket.interpark.com. For more information, call the art management agency Vincero at (02) 599-5743.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)