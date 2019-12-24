[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

LIFE&STYLE

Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel’s lounge cafe Gallery will launch the Winter Berry Afternoon Tea Set starting Jan. 1, featuring fresh strawberries and canapes.Served in a three-layered dessert tray, the set will include fresh-baked wild berry scones, homemade strawberry jams, winter berry tarts and more. A buffet station, as well as a ruby chocolate fountain, will be offered as well.The tea set will be offered from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, and the price is set at 40,000 won on weekdays and 50,000 won on weekends. For reservations, call (02) 799-8165Andaz Seoul Gangnam will throw a countdown party starting at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to celebrate the coming year. Snacks and drinks, including wine, sparking wine, beer and tequila, will be provided without limit until the event ends at 2 a.m.A variety of activities are prepared, such as calligraphy card making, face painting and tarot card readings. The countdown will be led by electronic dance musician Hang5va, who will be slinging discs for the night.Tickets for the party cost 150,000 won. For more information call (02) 2193-1191.JW Marriot Dongdaemun Square Seoul has planned a countdown party at its rooftop bar, The Griffin, which overlooks Seoul. Visitors will be offered champagne or vodka along with a three-tray set menu consisting of a variety of finger foods and desserts including salmon, truffle chicken burger, canape, strawberry roll cake and financiers.There will be live music as well. A trio live jazz band will perform from 10 p.m. to midnight, which will be followed by a DJ-led countdown event until 2 a.m.The entrance ticket is set at 50,000 won per person and the cost of the set menu varies from 380,000 won to 990,000 won. Reservations can be made at (02) 2276-3344.The hotel will host the 2020 Walkerhill Countdown Party on Dec. 31 at Re:Bar, which overlooks the Han River and offers a view of Seoul’s nightscape.The party starts at 7 p.m. and lasts until dawn, with hip-hop music and a DJ. Artists set to join the countdown party include Woodie Gochild, DD!, JADE and JB.Tickets are 19,900 won if purchased online in advance, with no drinks included. Regular tickets cost 50,000 won on the spot, and a welcome drink coupon is included. For inquiries, call (02) 450-6434.Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Times Square is throwing a hip-hop party -- Count Down Seoul 2020 -- on the last night of 2019 for those who want to usher in the new year with music.The lineup includes Simon Dominic, Gray, Giriboy and Haon. The party will start at 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 and continue until 4 a.m. Tickets cost 77,000 won.For those who wish to stay at the hotel after the party, the hotel is offering a room package at 300,000 won for 15 guests on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will stay in the Deluxe Room and can check out at 2 p.m. For reservations, call (02) 2638-3110.