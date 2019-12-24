Opposition leader hospitalized after two-week sit-in

NATIONAL

Hwang Kyo-ahn, chairman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, was hospitalized on Tuesday for deteriorating health after staging a sit-in at the National Assembly for the past two weeks, the party said."Hwang was admitted to Severance Hospital in the morning as his health condition has deteriorated," LKP Secretary General Rep. Park Wan-su told reporters.Hwang has staged a sit-in in front of the National Assembly's main conference hall since Dec. 11 in protest of the ruling Democratic Party's campaign to railroad contentious electoral and prosecutorial reform bills.Prior to the sit-in, the opposition leader had staged a hunger strike over the same disputed bills for eight days in front of Cheong Wa Dae, the presidential office, before being rushed to Severance Hospital in western Seoul on Nov. 27."Chairman Hwang has staged a life-or-death struggle to resist the two unjust reform bills. Following outdoor rallies, shaving his head and a hunger strike, he has engaged in a struggle at the Assembly for 14 days," Park said.He also noted National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang's attempt to push for a vote on the contentious bills and the ensuing filibusters on Monday may have further affected Hwang's health.Park added that whether Hwang will continue his sit-in in the future will be determined later after his health is taken into consideration. (Yonhap)