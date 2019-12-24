Go to Mobile Version

Red Velvet's new album tops iTunes album charts in 42 countries

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 24, 2019 - 16:31
  • Updated : Dec 24, 2019 - 16:31

Girl group Red Velvet's latest "repackage album," "The ReVe Festival: Finale," has topped the iTunes album charts in 42 countries, its agency said Tuesday.

The third of the five-member band's "The ReVe Festival" trilogy, the 16-track album was released on Monday (Korean time) and includes four new songs -- "Psycho," "In & Out," "Remember Forever" and "La Rouge."


(SM Entertainment)

It took the top position on the iTunes album charts in the United States, Canada and Brazil among other places, according to SM Entertainment.

It said Red Velvet became the first K-pop girl group to reach the top of the US album chart with three consecutive releases, as "Day 1" and "Day 2" of "The ReVe Festival" series debuted at No. 1 in the US in June and August, respectively.

The album's main track, "Psycho," also swept South Korea's realtime music charts like Melon and Genie upon its release. (Yonhap)





