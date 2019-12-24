US museum acquires 14th century Goryeo Buddhist painting

LIFE&STYLE

The Cleveland Museum of Art recently acquired a rare Buddhist painting from the Goryeo Kingdom period in the 14th century, depicting the afterlife.



“The Fourth King of Hell” is from a series of paintings depicting the 10 Buddhist kings of hell, according to the museum’s press release dated Dec. 19.



The practice of painting the 10 kings of hell developed in China during the Tang dynasty (618-907) and this practice was subsequently adopted in Korea and perfected during the Goryeo Kingdom (918-1392).







The painting “The Fourth King of Hell” (Screen capture from the Cleveland Museum of Art website)