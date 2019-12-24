LG launches its pay TV ambition with Hellovision

BUSINESS

LG Uplus settles acquisition of CJ Hello, renames it LG Hellovision and appoints new CEO

The board of South Korea’s No. 3 wireless carrier LG Uplus on Tuesday approved its acquisition of CJ Hello, one of the nation’s biggest cable operators, which will be rebranded as LG Hellovision.





(Yonhap)

LG Hellovision’s new CEO Song Gu-Young (LG Hellovision)