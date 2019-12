BUSINESS





The number of passengers handled this year by Jeju International Airport, the gateway to the resort iIsland, topped 30 million for the first time, data showed.



A total of 30,057,300 passengers traveled through the airport until Dec. 16 this year, according to data released by the Korea Airports Corp.



It is the first time for any of 14 airports in South Korea, excluding Incheon International Airport, to handle more than 30 million passengers a year. (Yonhap)