[Monitor] TV market to see growth in 2020

BUSINESS

The global TV market that has seen lackluster sales this year due to the US-China trade dispute and overall market downturn is expected to pick up next year, according to industry watchers.TV sales usually peak in even-number years when major sports events are held. Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020 is scheduled for July-August.According to global market research firm IHS Market, the delivery and sales of TVs worldwide in 2020 are expected to grow by 4 percent and 2 percent on-year, respectively.South Korea’s major firms Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are each bracing to aggressively target the premium 8K resolution, large-screen sector.The two firms have been competing with each other, touting the superior technology of their respective premium TVs.8K resolution refers to display resolution with a width of approximately 8000 pixels, the highest resolution defined so far.