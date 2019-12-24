Go to Mobile Version

[Monitor] TV market to see growth in 2020

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Dec 24, 2019 - 16:19
  • Updated : Dec 24, 2019 - 17:14


The global TV market that has seen lackluster sales this year due to the US-China trade dispute and overall market downturn is expected to pick up next year, according to industry watchers.

TV sales usually peak in even-number years when major sports events are held. Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020 is scheduled for July-August.

According to global market research firm IHS Market, the delivery and sales of TVs worldwide in 2020 are expected to grow by 4 percent and 2 percent on-year, respectively.

South Korea’s major firms Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are each bracing to aggressively target the premium 8K resolution, large-screen sector.

The two firms have been competing with each other, touting the superior technology of their respective premium TVs.

8K resolution refers to display resolution with a width of approximately 8000 pixels, the highest resolution defined so far.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)


