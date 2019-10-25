Moon says he ‘will not hurry’ in naming justice minister

The post of justice minister has been vacant since Cho Kuk stepped down amid criminal investigations into his wife, Chung Kyung-shim, and other members of his family.
“Prosecutorial reform measures are being implemented and there is the question of whether bills on the fast-track process will be made into law. (I) plan not to add variables to the matters,” Moon said at a meeting with the Cheong Wa Dae press corps. Moon added that he has no plans for a Cabinet reshuffle.
|(Yonhap)
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)