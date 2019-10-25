Moon says he ‘will not hurry’ in naming justice minister

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in said Friday that he will not hurry to name a new justice minister, adding that a nomination could affect the prosecutorial reform process by introducing a new variable.The post of justice minister has been vacant since Cho Kuk stepped down amid criminal investigations into his wife, Chung Kyung-shim, and other members of his family.“Prosecutorial reform measures are being implemented and there is the question of whether bills on the fast-track process will be made into law. (I) plan not to add variables to the matters,” Moon said at a meeting with the Cheong Wa Dae press corps. Moon added that he has no plans for a Cabinet reshuffle.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)