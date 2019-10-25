Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Moon says he ‘will not hurry’ in naming justice minister

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : Oct 25, 2019 - 20:39
  • Updated : Oct 25, 2019 - 20:39

President Moon Jae-in said Friday that he will not hurry to name a new justice minister, adding that a nomination could affect the prosecutorial reform process by introducing a new variable.

The post of justice minister has been vacant since Cho Kuk stepped down amid criminal investigations into his wife, Chung Kyung-shim, and other members of his family.

“Prosecutorial reform measures are being implemented and there is the question of whether bills on the fast-track process will be made into law. (I) plan not to add variables to the matters,” Moon said at a meeting with the Cheong Wa Dae press corps. Moon added that he has no plans for a Cabinet reshuffle. 

(Yonhap)


By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114