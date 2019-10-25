Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

E-mart, GS25 remove liquid e-cigs from shelves

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Oct 25, 2019 - 15:04
  • Updated : Oct 25, 2019 - 15:04

Following the South Korean government’s “strong warning” on the use of liquid-type e-cigarettes over health concerns Wednesday, the country’s major retailers are moving to suspend sales of the related products.

The country’s largest discount chain E-Mart said Thursday it has decided to remove flavored liquid e-cigarettes including Viento’s Ice mango, Water melon and five different flavors, as well as Relx’s Mung Bean ice and Fruits, from its 74 E-Mart, Pierrot Shopping and Electro Mart stores across the nation. 

Convenience chain GS25 said it has stopped selling Juul Labs Korea’s vaping e-cig Tropical, Delight and Crisp, as well as KT&G’s Siid Tundra and three other kinds.

(Yonhap)

Both retailers said they would suspend sales of such products until the government releases chemical substance analyses on flavored liquid e-cigarettes. 

Recently, concerns have risen especially after a pneumonia case of an e-cigarette user who switched from heat-not-burn to liquid-type e-cigarette was reported earlier this month. 

In the US, health officials have announced plans to remove flavored e-cigarettes from stores across the nation, following 33 deaths and 1,479 confirmed and probable cases from unknown respiratory illness related to vaping.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114