Fire kills man in 30s in Yeongdeungpo

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : Oct 25, 2019 - 15:10
  • Updated : Oct 25, 2019 - 15:10

A man died from a fire at an apartment-and-store complex in the western Seoul on Friday morning.

At 5:15 a.m. Friday, Yeongdeungpo Fire Station responded to a fire at the basement floor of a five-story building in Dangsan-dong, according to the fire authorities. The fire was completely extinguished at around 6 a.m.

A man in his 30s was discovered unconscious by the fire fighters near the back door on the first basement floor, but he died on his way to the hospital, the fire agency said. No other injuries have been reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of property damage.

By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)


