Moon's approval rating rebounds from record low: poll

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rebounded this week from a record low, affected by his drive to reform the prosecution, a poll showed Friday.







(Yonhap)

Moon's support reached 41 percent this week, up from the all-time low of 39 percent tallied last week, according to a Gallup Korea poll on 1,001 adults nationwide. The survey was conducted from Tuesday to Thursday.Last week, the approval rating fell to the 30 percent level for the first time since Moon took office in May 2017. Moon was elected president with 41.08 percent of the vote.A controversy surrounding ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk and the prosecution probe into his family were the main factors in driving down Moon's approval rating.Cho, a former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, abruptly stepped down last week amid a row over whether he was suitable for the Cabinet post.Moon's drive to reform the prosecution was cited as the prime reason for positive assessments of his presidency with 15 percent,the poll showed. But the government's failure to boost the economy ranked first with 25 percent in terms of negative evaluations.The support rating for the ruling Democratic Party gained 1 percentage point to 37 percent. That of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party came to 26 percent, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier.The poll had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)