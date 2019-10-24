Seoul becomes dog slaughter-free

A total of eight remaining dog slaughter facilities at Gyeongdong Market and Jungang Market halted their dog slaughter operations and three more agreed to stop it within the month, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
|(Yonhap)
Their promises, however, are not legally binding, as there are no laws to ban dog meat or slaughter in Korea.
The city has made efforts to persuade dog meat dealers to stop dog slaughter for the past several years, amid growing complaints about the dog butchering practice in traditional markets in the country’s capital.
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon will officially declare Seoul dog slaughter-free with animal rights activists on Saturday, the city said.
In February, Park pledged to completely eliminate the dog butchering business by “applying pressure” in various ways.
Slaughter facilities at Korea’s largest dog meat trading market -- Moran Market in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province -- were shut down in 2018.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)