KB Kookmin CEO likely to serve second term

Hur’s current and first term is set to expire later this year. But he is widely expected to remain KB Kookmin Bank CEO for another year, having drawn praise for his leadership after the financial group separated the roles of group chairman and banking chief in 2017.
|KB Koomin Bank CEO Hur Yin (Yonhap)
A committee under KB Financial Group, which oversees the selection and hiring of leaders of its subsidiaries, said it had assessed Hur’s leadership strategies, performance and management skills before naming him as a candidate for the second time.
Hur’s reelection will be determined after his interview with the leadership review committee and an upcoming shareholders meeting, both scheduled next month.
Hur has been KB Kookmin’s CEO since November 2017. He previously served as vice president of the commercial bank.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)