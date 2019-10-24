Hyundai unveils teaser images for face-lifted New Grandeur

BUSINESS

(Hyundai Motor Group)

(Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled the new design and specifications of its premium flagship sedan Grandeur’s sixth-generation model.The drastic design changes of the New Grandeur model were highly anticipated as Hyundai recently adopted the concept of “sensuous sportiness,” focusing on making the car body longer and sleeker, aiming for futuristic automotive designs.For the first time, Hyundai has applied an integrated-type front grill and head lamp design, decorating the front with parametric jewel pattern to offer a luxurious feel.The New Grandeur also incorporates hidden light lamps, but in daytime running lamp type, which look like part of the front grille when turned off.“The New Grandeur has adopted a bold but clean and seamless front grill by making it in one-dimension,” said Hyundai Motor’s Vice President of Design Lee Sang-yup.The New Grandeur’s car body is longer by 60 millimeters to 4,990 mm, while the wheelbase is 40 mm longer.For the interior, it included a 64-color ambient mood light for a premium ambience.The dashboards 12.3-inch cluster and 12.3-inch navigation display are put next to each other in a seamless and connected-type design, offering better visibility, the carmaker said.“Grandeur has been considered as an ‘icon of success.’ The New Grandeur will lead the growth of the local sedan market and trend,” said a Hyundai official.Since the revamped Grandeur was launched in November 2016, an accumulated 340,000 vehicles have been sold in the country.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)