eBay Korea differentiates sales strategy with Smile service

(eBay Korea)

E-commerce retailer eBay Korea, which operates Gmarket, Auction and G9, shared Thursday that the key reason for its dominance in the industry is its Smile service that creates a convenient online experience.Its online payment system SmilePay, at the forefront of the Smile service, was introduced in 2014. The system allows users to store credit card information online, drastically reducing purchasing time.According to the company, the system accounted for more than 53 percent of all payments made on Gmarket and Auction in the first four years of its introduction.Expanding the service, Smile Club, a premium membership service launched in 2017, provides exclusive deals, discounts, and specialized customer services that have helped secure a large number of loyal customers, eBay Korea said.Meanwhile, Gmarket and Auction launched the industry’s first luxury examination service in July, in which customers can apply to check the authenticity of luxury products purchased online.The online retail giant revealed that last year, it posted 48.6 billion won ($41.6 million) in operating profit, continuing its feat of achieving surpluses for five consecutive years.By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)