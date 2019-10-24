[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Everland theme park is presenting the horror-themed party “Horror Club: Fear the Night” on each Saturday of October.The event, held as part of its annual zombie-themed festival “Blood City,” will feature DJs like Bequz and Cream, along with performances by rock band Devil’s Rock.Around 100 staff are dressed as zombies, clowns and monsters, creating a Halloween vibe. Photo spots are set up throughout the park, including at the recently unveiled Raptor Ranger attraction.Some of the most popular attractions, including T-Express, have a horror theme as well.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.everland.com.Coex Aquarium is holding a Halloween event until Oct. 31, dubbed “Halloweek.”A special themed photo zone will be set up with jack-o’-lanterns and other decorations, masks and other props.Candy will be handed out for children after the 2:30 p.m. Octonaut performance by employees in costume.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.coexaqua.com.Gwangju International Kimchi Festival will be held to promote one of the famous and essential locally produced specialties: kimchi.At Gwangju Kimchi Town, related programs like the cooking experience, art gallery, kimchi market and other entertaining events are being held. Also, the Presidential Prize will be awarded for the Kimchi Master Competition held along with various hands-on programs.The festival does not charge for admission, although separate fees may apply for some programs.It will be held 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., from Friday to Sunday.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese, visit kimchi.gwangju.kr.Cheongsong Apple Festival is held from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 to promote the quality of apples grown in Cheongsong, North Gyeongsang Province.The events include a cooking contest using Cheongsong’s local food and apples, a reenactment of the wedding ceremony of Prince Chungnyeong (1397∼1450) and a seniors’ singing concert.The hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese, visit www.cs.go.kr.Gimhae Buncheong Ceramics Festival celebrates the unique Korean Buncheongsagi (a grayish-blue-powdered celadon).The programs include celadon making, a cooking showcase, wish balloon flying and a Japanese celadon dance performance.It is being held from Friday until Nov. 3, free of charge.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call travel hotlines at 1330. The homepage (festival.buncheong.net) is only in Korean