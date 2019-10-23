Go to Mobile Version

Asiana offers job experience to teenage students

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Oct 23, 2019 - 17:55
  • Updated : Oct 23, 2019 - 17:55

Asiana Airlines said Wednesday that it will offer job experience opportunities to teenagers at the education donation exhibition taking place from Wednesday to Saturday at Kintex in Ilsan. 

The eighth annual event hosted by the Education Ministry invites some 150,000 teenagers to experience different job and career opportunities, with some 120 companies participating. 

Asiana Airlines CEO Han Chang-soo (sixth from left in second row) poses for a photo at the exhibition with students at Kintex in Ilsan on Wednesday. (Asiana Airlines)

Asiana has been taking part in the exhibition for eight consecutive years, hoping to nurture talent in the aviation industry, the air carrier said in a statement. 

An average of 4,000 students visit Asiana’s job experience booth each year, it added. 

Students will have a chance to learn in-flight service and emergency treatment skills including using oxygen masks and life jackets, donned in Asiana’s uniform. Asiana employees will also hold mentoring session to help students who are considering a future in the aviation industry. 

“It is meaningful for us to offer youths with a chance to set goals for their future career. We will continue to offer educational support to nurture them into leaders in the aviation industry,” said Asiana Airlines CEO Han Chang-soo.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


