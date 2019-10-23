Fully changed 8th generation New Audi A6 unveiled in Korea

The all-wheel drive New Audi A6 comes in two trims: New Audi 45 TFSI Quattro and New Audi 45 TFSI Quattro Premium. Both models run on 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharger engines and use the seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission, producing 252 horsepower and a maximum 37.7 kilogram-meters torque.
|Actor Lee Jin-wook poses with the New Audi A6 45 TFSI Quattro during the unveiling photo session in Seoul on Wednesday. (Audi Korea)
Audi said it has applied its new Audi design language, upgrading A6 with sportiness along with Audi’s pick for a panoramic sunroof, matrix light-emitting diode headlights and dynamic turn signal-implied LED taillights.
The New Audi A6’s cockpit area has been renovated as well. The carmaker has attached dual-touch screen navigation by applying “virtual cockpit plus” system.
Some of the safety features include adaptive cruise control assist and presense collision-detection technology using a 360-degree camera. A driver can also use the myAudi application to remotely control and find the vehicle.
The New Audi A6 begins from 66.7 million won ($56,800) for the A6 45 TFSI Quattro model, and 70.7 million won for the premium model.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)