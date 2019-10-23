Former conglomerate chairman arrested on suspicion of sexual assaults

NATIONAL

A South Korean business tycoon accused of sexually assaulting two women was arrested early Wednesday upon his return from the United States two years after the probe began.



Kim Jun-ki, 74, former chairman of DB Group, is suspected of sexually assaulting his personal secretary multiple times between February and July in 2017. She filed a complaint later in the year.







(Yonhap)

He was also accused in early 2018 of raping a housemaid in his vacation home multiple times between February 2016 and January 2017.Kim left for the U.S. in July 2017 to receive medical treatment."I feel really sorry for causing such trouble," Kim told reporters as he was escorted to a police vehicle at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.He, however, denied all charges, adding, "I will reveal the truth during the investigation."Kim resigned as DB chairman in September just after news media reported the 2017 complaint. DB is the nation's 43rd-largest conglomerate whose businesses range from construction and steel to finance.Police had secured a court warrant to detain him for up to two days, after his lawyer informed police in advance of his plan to return from New York.He came home three months after police requested that the Ministry of Justice seek his extradition from the U.S."We will resume the investigation today," an officer at Suseo Police Station in southeastern Seoul said.In May 2018, police referred his case to the prosecution, recommending a stay of proceedings. (Yonhap)