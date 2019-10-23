Prosecution suspends sentence for Lotte founder

NATIONAL

Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho (Yonhap)

The prosecution announced they have allowed a stay of execution of the sentence for Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho on Wednesday, due to his failing health.The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed the lower court ruling sentencing him to three years in prison and a fine of 3 billion won ($2.55 million) for dereliction of duty and embezzlement.Following the court’s decision, Shin’s lawyer requested a suspension of the execution of the sentence, citing the 97-year-old’s ill health. The lawyer said he suffers from various diseases related to his old age. Shin is being treated for dementia and cannot move or communicate by himself, the lawyer said. Shin has been assigned a legal guardian since 2017.The prosecution on Tuesday held a deliberation committee consisting of medical experts and other outside specialists and decided it would be difficult for Shin to serve the sentence, and that the prison term could even worsen his health and threaten his life.The prosecution said it would suspend the sentence for now and decide on its execution again following further examination of Shin’s health.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)