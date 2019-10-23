Upcoming BTS concerts in Seoul to be broadcast live

ENTERTAINMENT

(Big Hit Entertainment)

Global K-pop superband BTS' upcoming concerts in Seoul will be broadcast live in movie theaters in six Asian countries, the band's management agency said Wednesday.With three days of concerts in the band's home country, set for Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, BTS will wrap up its latest globe-trotting concert tour, "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself."The Saturday concert will be broadcast on V Live, the live broadcasting service of the biggest South Korean internet portal, Naver, according to Big Hit Entertainment. The 1,500 "coins" needed to stream the concert cost 33,000 won ($28).The Sunday concert will be broadcast live at designated movie theaters in seven Asian nations, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand.In American theaters, the concert will be played a few hours later due to the time difference, according to Big Hit.The final concert will be kept to the concert audience only, it said.The world tour kicked off in August last year and brought the band to major cities in America, Europe, Asia and even to the capital of Saudi Arabia earlier this month for historic music performances. (Yonhap)