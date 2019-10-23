[Breaking] Court to decide on arrest warrant for ex-justice minister’s wife

She is attending the hearing with her attorney.
Chung faces 11 charges, including fabricating a document to support her daughter’s university application, obstructing business, insider trading, embezzlement and withholding evidence.
She has denied the charges.
Earlier Chung submitted what appeared to be a medical diagnosis to the prosecution, contending she suffers from a brain tumor and other serious health problems.
The prosecution asked her to substantiate the claims, as the document bore the name of neither the doctor nor hospital responsible for the diagnosis, but she has not responded to that request.
The hearing is expected to last well into the day, as the two sides differ on virtually every point.
If the court decides to issue the warrant, prosecutors will gain traction to more aggressively investigate former Justice Minister Cho Kuk over the corruption allegations involving his family.
If the court decides against it, prosecutors will likely face difficulties in the course of the investigation into the corruption scandal that has engulfed the country for months.
