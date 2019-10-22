[Graphic News] UN urges action against food losses, says 14% lost globally

WORLD

The United Nations’ food agency said around 14 percent of food produced globally is lost and has urged action to address the causes as part of efforts to protect the environment.The UN Food and Agriculture Organization noted that a combination of causes - including harvesting and handling practices, lack of infrastructure, agricultural blights and climatic conditions - keep fueling large food losses around the world.FAO said its estimates focus on losses between harvest and sales. It said Central and Southern Asia have the highest levels of food losses at over 2 percent, followed by North America and Europe at more than 15 percent. (AP)