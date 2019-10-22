Special bill aims to bring Hwaseong killer to justice

NATIONAL

Lawmakers have officially filed a bill that would invalidate the statute of limitations for a series of rape-murders from the mid-1980s and early 1990s in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.



On Sept. 20, 13 lawmakers jointly submitted a motion seeking to punish killer Lee Chun-jae, 56, despite the statute of limitations having expired.



The police booked Lee on Oct. 14 after they determined there were “substantial grounds” to believe he was responsible for the crimes, including admissions of guilt and DNA evidence.



Police said, however, that the expired statute of limitations would bar the authorities from imposing a penalty even if he were found guilty.







A photo of killer Lee Chun-jae from his high school days (Yonhap)