SK Innovation conducts forensic inspection upon USITC order

BUSINESS

SK Innovation, locked in a legal battle against domestic rival LG Chem recently, conducted a forensic inspection of its computer systems upon the order of the United States International Trade Commission earlier this month, industry sources said Tuesday.



The USITC ordered the firm on Oct. 3 to recover as many as 980 documents that were alleged to have been deleted by the company, the sources said.



The South Korean lithium-ion battery maker conducted the examination attended by LG Chem’s consultants on Oct. 8.



The USITC made the order at the request of LG Chem in September.