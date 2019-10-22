Young coders to compete at Nexon challenge

The event, designed to nurture the next generation of programmers in Korea, gives coding problems for students to solve using any programming languages among Python, Java, C#, C++ and C.
Some 4,300 youths aged between 12 and 19 have taken part in the online preliminary contest, of whom the top 80 were selected to enter in the final round this week.
|Students compete in the 3rd Nexon Youth Programming Challenge in 2018. (Nexon)
“We hope the young students will see the coding and programming’s fun sides through the problems we give,” a Nexon representative told The Korea Herald.
The contest offers 14.5 million won ($12,300) and a laptop each to the top 15 performers from the final round.
The Ministry of Culture, Korea Creative Content Agency and Game Culture Foundation sponsors the NYPC.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)