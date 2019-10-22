[Photo News] Mercedes-Benz's future mobility pavillion

|(Mercedes-Benz Korea)
Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Dimitris Psillakis speaks during the opening ceremony of EQ Future pavilion, which the German carmaker’s vision for future mobility, in Gangnam, southern Seoul, on Tuesday.
Psillakis said the carmaker aims for sales of plug-in hybrids or all-electric vehicles to make up more than 50 percent share by 2030, starting with electrifying the whole portfolio by 2022.
The EQ Future Pavilion, which will be open until mid-January next year, will display various mobility solutions including the new Mercedes-Benz EQC, Formula E car EQ Silver Arrow 01 and future air mobility concept car Volocopter.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)