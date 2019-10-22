Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Photo News] Mercedes-Benz's future mobility pavillion

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Oct 22, 2019 - 14:54
  • Updated : Oct 22, 2019 - 14:54

(Mercedes-Benz Korea)

Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Dimitris Psillakis speaks during the opening ceremony of EQ Future pavilion, which the German carmaker’s vision for future mobility, in Gangnam, southern Seoul, on Tuesday. 

Psillakis said the carmaker aims for sales of plug-in hybrids or all-electric vehicles to make up more than 50 percent share by 2030, starting with electrifying the whole portfolio by 2022.

The EQ Future Pavilion, which will be open until mid-January next year, will display various mobility solutions including the new Mercedes-Benz EQC, Formula E car EQ Silver Arrow 01 and future air mobility concept car Volocopter.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114