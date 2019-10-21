Emails suggest SuperM’s Korean sales counted for Billboard charts

ENTERTAINMENT

Emails between a South Korean record importer and a US record dealer reveal that SuperM’s debut record, released only in the US, was sold here with an assurance that the sales will be reflected in the US charts.



In the conversation, obtained by The Korea Herald, record importer Hani Music secured a supply of records from a dealer that reports sales to Nielsen SoundScan, which powers the Billboard music charts.





(S.M. Entertainment)

A screenshot of online retailer Yes24 shows SuperM's debut album being sold with an item description which states the sales will count towards the Billboard chart.