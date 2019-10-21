[Graphic News] Nearly 15% of foreigners in S. Korea illegal immigrants

About 15 percent of the foreign residents in South Korea are undocumented immigrants, with Thais forming the biggest national group, a report showed.
A total of 370,889 foreigners were staying in South Korea without permission as of July, 15 percent of the entire population of foreign nationals residing in the country, according to a report by the Ministry of Justice, submitted to Rep. Lee Eun-jae of the Liberty Korea Party.
Of the undocumented foreigners, the number of Thai residents reached 140,000, accounting for nearly 40 percent of those staying in South Korea without a valid visa. (Yonhap)