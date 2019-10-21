[Graphic News] Nearly 15% of foreigners in S. Korea illegal immigrants

NATIONAL

About 15 percent of the foreign residents in South Korea are undocumented immigrants, with Thais forming the biggest national group, a report showed.A total of 370,889 foreigners were staying in South Korea without permission as of July, 15 percent of the entire population of foreign nationals residing in the country, according to a report by the Ministry of Justice, submitted to Rep. Lee Eun-jae of the Liberty Korea Party.Of the undocumented foreigners, the number of Thai residents reached 140,000, accounting for nearly 40 percent of those staying in South Korea without a valid visa. (Yonhap)