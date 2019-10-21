[Diplomatic circuit] Italy chamber boasts regionally certified cuisine

|Chef Roberto Carcangiu leads a masterclass as part of the Italian Chamber of Commerce’s first True Italian Taste event at Lotte Hotel in Seoul, Wednesday. (ITTCK)
The lunchtime demonstration was hosted by the organization’s Secretary-General Jacopo Giuman and featured a masterclass with chef Roberto Carcangiu from Italy.
“We want to (make) aware the people about what is real, authentic Italian,” Giuman said, seeking to differentiate from food products available here that seem to be Italian but are not.
The first event focused on DOP -- Protected Designation of Origin -- products as certified by the European Union from Emilia-Romagna, including balsamic vinegar from Modena and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Italy has 295 such products, the most of any country in the EU.
The ITCCK was established in Korea in 2008 and recognized by the Italian government in 2013. The True Italian Taste events are being funded worldwide by the Italian government, according to the organizers, in an effort to focus on food exports. Future planned events include the eighth annual Italian Food Festival in November.
|Carcangiu puts the finishing touches on risotto, made with ingredients sourced from Emilia-Romagna, northern Italy. (ITCCK)
By Kevin Lee Selzer (klselzer@heraldcorp.com)