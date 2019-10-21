[ASEAN-Korea summit] [From the scene] ASEAN delegation relishes ASEAN-Korea Train, future of ASEAN-Korea

Baritone Kim Dong-kyu sings “Our Hope” with participants of the ASEAN-Korea Train at the ASEAN-Korea Peace Wishing & Closing Ceremony in central Seoul on Friday. The ceremony was attended by Korea’s Foreign Affairs Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Korean Ambassador to ASEAN Lim Sung-nam, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy of Brunei Ahmaddin Abdul Rahman, Union Minister of Myanmar Pe Myint and ASEAN-Korea Center Secretary-General Lee Hyuk, among others. (ASEAN-Korea Center)