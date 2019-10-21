Pharmacists support wholesalers’ demand for ranitidine recall reimbursement

BUSINESS

A Korean pharmacists’ association on Monday sided with the drug wholesalers’ demand for 3 percent reimbursement for the cost incurred in the aftermath of the recall of ranitidine.Ranitidine is a drug that treats ulcers of the stomach and intestine. The drug was found to contain a carcinogenic substance called N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in September by the US’ Food and Drug Agency.The most popular ranitidine drug, GSK’s Zantac, was pulled from shelves, as were its many generics.In Korea, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety found 269 products from 136 companies in the country contained varying levels of NDMA, affecting more than 1.4 million people.With the recall of ranitidine-based pharmaceutical products, the Korea Pharmaceutical Distribution Association has voiced concerns on the collateral damage of increased working hours and logistics costs that are not compensated by the pharma firm manufacturers. It demands 3 percent reimbursement for costs incurred in the recall process from the pharmaceutical companies.Siding with the distributors, the Korea Pharmaceutical Association called on the government to fulfill its role as a mediator for people’s health, and for a smoother and reliable measures in the future.“The government is forsaking its role as a mediator, leaving matters up to the contract between the individual pharma manufacturers and the distributing firms,” the pharmacists’ association said in an official statement.Speaking to The Korea Herald, a representative from the association said, “A fast and smooth drug distribution and recall system is critical to ensure public health in a country. This is not the case in Korea.“If this continues, when similar events to the valsartan and ranitidine issue break out again in the future, the same confusion and damage will affect the people.”By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)