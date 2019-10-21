Shinsegae appoints ex-retail consultant as E-mart CEO

BUSINESS

E-Mart CEO Kang Heui-seok (Shinsegae Group)

Korean retail conglomerate Shinsegae Group has appointed former Bain & Company consultant Kang Heui-seok as new chief of discount chain E-mart, in an earlier-than-expected company reshuffle.Kang joined Bain & Company in 2005 and was promoted to partner in 2014 to oversee the consumer product and retail projects. Before joining Bain & Company, he worked at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, dealing with agro-economic policy since 1994.“The latest reshuffle shows that the group has made bold move, breaking out of stereotype, by hiring young and skillful talent to focus on one’s performance and ability,” said Shinsegae Group in a statement.The group added that it has separated the product division into grocery part and non-grocery part to strengthen product competitiveness. It has also newly added four sales divisions to effectively expand overseas sourcing business and create synergy with its warehouse brand E-mart Traders, the company said.Shinsegae has customarily conducted its reshuffles at the year’s end.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)